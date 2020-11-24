Graft among public servants worrisome, says Dhankhar

The TMC reacted sharply to Governor Jagdeep Dhankar's remarks on Saturday. (File)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday reiterated that “reports of monstrous corruption and incredible amassing of wealth by public servants, cronies and middlemen are worrisome”.

Pointing out an alleged rise in corruption under the state government, Dhankhar said failure to curb such incidents amounts to a “slur” on governance.

“Reports of monstrous corruption and incredible amassing of wealth by public servants @MamataOfficial, their cronies and middlemen are worrisome. Systemic failure to dent such nefariously flourishing corruption industry, an open secret and talk of town, is a slur on governance,” he said in a tweet.

Dhankhar demanded a “thorough probe” into alleged money laundering by “men in uniform” (Kolkata Police).

He further said “dens of corruption” must be busted to save democracy. “These flourishing ‘dens of corruption’ must be busted so that democracy survives. Time for ‘kingpins of corruption’ to be on the run and face wrath of law. It will be travesty of justice if corrupt can force honest ones to be on run. This would be death knell of democracy,” he said.

Dhankhar and the state government have been on a collision course over a host of issues since he took over as West Bengal governor last year.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.