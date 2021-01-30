Govt’s job complete, now over to party for election win: Mamata

Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday called on party leaders, including MPs, to hit the campaign trail keeping in mind the Bengali culture and said it was now up to the party to ensure its victory in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Addressing party leaders at a closed-door meeting at her residence here, she asked TMC’s core committee members and MPs to chalk out a campaign strategy.

“The government has already done what it could do for the people. Now, the party has to ensure its victory in the election,” a TMC leader, who was part of the meeting, quoted Banerjee as saying.

In an hour-long meeting, she directed TMC MPs to concentrate on the election instead of the Budget Session on February 1. Two MPs each in the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been asked to stay in Delhi for the Budget Session, and the rest in the state for the campaign.

“For MPs, a roaster will be made. MPs will have to campaign in different districts,” another leader quoted Banerjee.

Three actor-turned-MPs Shatabdi Roy, Mimi Chakraborty and Nusrat Jahan have been told to cover all constituencies as they are seen as crowd pullers.

Banerjee asked TMC leaders to avoid altercation with opposition parties during campaign.

“Today, Mamata Banerjee was in a very cheerful mood. She was looking very confidant and did not use a single word against the opposition and rebel leaders,” said the leader.