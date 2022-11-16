Govt working on path shown by Birsa Munda: Mamata Banerjee

Paying tribute to freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that her government has been steadfast on the path shown by him.

“I pay my humble respects to ‘Dharti Aba’, brave revolutionary Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. As a true son of the soil, he taught us the importance of respecting and protecting indigenous rights. May we continue to be steadfast on the path shown by him. Jai Johar!” the CM tweeted as she headed to Jhargram where she unveiled six statues of the tribal leader.

She also launched and inaugurated several development projects in Jhagram.

“Over 1,000 adivasis across West Bengal have been today given ‘dhamsa’ by the state government. In our 11 years of governance, over 18 lakh adivasis have received caste certificate. Another 3 lakh adivasis avail Jai Johar pension from the state government. The MSP for ‘kendu pata’ workers has been increased to Rs 170 under our government,” she said at a public rally in Belpahari area of Jhargram.

“To honour the life and achievement of Birsa Munda, our government has set up the Adivasi Bhavan at Rajarhat in Kolkata. Out government has recognised Santhali and Kurukh as state languages. We have started the Santhali Academy and numerous schools in the primary and secondary section, where the language of education is Santhali. We have also appointed over 500 Santhali teachers, and books are also printed in the language,” she added.