Govt vs Raj Bhavan: In tit-for-tat tweet, minister hopes for ‘cordial’ Bengal Governor

A day after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar shared on Twitter a letter from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in response to his offer for talks over state-aided universities, a fresh war of words erupted between him and the state government on Twitter Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said that he was “ready to work with the chancellor (Governor), provided his approach is cordial and amicable”.

This comes a day after the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of state universities, expressed satisfaction with the government, saying that “efforts to ensure improvement in education scenario seem to be bearing results”. He also tweeted an image of the official communication from the CMO on his handle.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, in the letter, had said that the subject of state-run varsities “pertains to the Department of Education, I am forwarding the letter to Minister-in-Charge Education Department Partha Chatterjee to discuss all issues with you at a convenient time”.

On Sunday, Education Minister chose to tweet the details of programme cancellations and the December 24 incident at Jadavpur University (JU), where Dhankhar was stopped from entering the campus by non-teaching employees. The Governor said he was “frankly amused” with the Education Minister’s gesture.

In his tweet, Chatterjee wrote, “As you (Dhankhar) have posted a letter of Hon’ble CM to you on a social media platform, I (am) hereby posting necessary details through the same mode for your kind information…”

Chatterjee also attached his letter to the Governor in his tweet, where he wrote, “The dates of formal programmes pertaining to universities are fixed and chalked out and cancelled depending upon the circumstances, by the Vice-Chancellors. The universities are autonomous bodies and the state government hardly interferes in the discharge of their duties and responsibilities based on available rules 2019.”

Referring to the December 24 incident at JU, Chatterjee tweeted, “Incidents happened as the students were agitating against the proposed implementation of National Register of Citizens (NRC), CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) and NPR (National Population Register) by Centre. The students and people of the state reportedly want the withdrawal of the same…”

The state minister also clarified that he was “ready to work with the chancellor, provided his approach is cordial and amicable, in the best interest of the Education Department.”

Besides, he highlighted the achievements of the School Education Department in his tweet.

In his reply, Dhankhar said it was not the time for “tit for tat”. “Am frankly amused. Hon’ble CM’s communication reflected farsighted approach and hence my step. Hon’ble Minister may check a critical communication of CM was on screen of all channels. No time for tit for tat. Hope we’ll move ahead as indicated by CM and discuss issues across,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Chatterjee had already expressed his dismay on Saturday after the Governor posted the official letter sent by the CMO on social media. “We will first give a detailed reply to some of his questions on the state universities. If he still has some more queries, we will take a call (to meet him) later on,” he had said.

On December 24, after the JU fiasco, Dhankhar had said that the situation in the state was indicative of a “massive downslide” in the education sector. He told reporters that he would like to meet the CM to discuss the matter.

