Govt to study reasons behind drop in number of Madhyamik candidates: Basu

As the number of candidates appearing for the Madhyamik (Class X state board) examination dropped by 36.41 per cent this year, state Education Minister Bratya Basu on Friday said the government would appoint an agency to study the reasons behind the fall in the number.

Speaking with mediapersons during a press conference, Basu said the state government has taken serious note of the sharp dip in the number of Madhyamik candidates and wants to find out the reasons behind it.

“Yes, I have come to know about the development. We have to find out why there is a sharp dip in the number of candidates. The state government will appoint an agency for a study among the Class X students who are not appearing for the exam,” said Basu.

A total of 6,98,628 candidates will appear for this year’s Madhyamik examination, which will be held from February 23 to March 4.

This is a drop of 36.41 per cent from the last year when 10,98,775 candidates appeared for the examination.

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) president Ramanuj Ganguly said the sharp decline might be a result of the online classes held during the pandemic.