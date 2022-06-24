Govt to recruit 200 more WBCS, WBPS officers: CM

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday announced that the state government will recruit 200 more officers in the West Bengal Civil Service (WBCS) and the West Bengal Police Service (WBPS).

Attending a programme of the state police department, Banerjee, who also holds the Home portfolio,said that six Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) were promoted to the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police and six ASPs have been promoted as SPs. Director General of Police (DGP) Manoj Malaviya and Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi were present at the event.

The CM, who announced a separate forum for the WBPS officers, asked the police to respond quickly to any incident. “React quickly but that does not mean that you should pick people and kill them. React quickly but with intelligence and taking confidence of the families concerned,” she added.

A section in the police department is of the view that the CM’s indirect reference was to the murder of student leader Anis Khan. Anis, a student leader of Aliah University, was found dead near his house in Amta in the early hours of February 19 under mysterious circumstances. His family alleged that he was murdered by the police.

🚨 Limited Time Offer | Express Premium with ad-lite for just Rs 2/ day 👉🏽 Click here to subscribe 🚨

The state government on Thursday also announced to scrap the Nayachar agreement which was signed during the Left Front government.

Chief Secretary Harikrishna Dwivedi said the agreement was reached during the previous government in the case of Nayachar.

“We have canceled this agreement. We can create an aqua hub there. Rs 9,000 crore will be invested on the aqua hub and solar park,” he said.

“The state government is happy for having executed a lease agreement for exploration and mining of shale gas. The lease agreement was signed with the Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited (GEECL) on June 22. The agreement will enable mining for shale gas in GEECL’s existing coal block in Raniganj area of Paschim Burdwan. The investment was announced by the group during the recently held Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS),” Dwivedi said.

He said, “It is expected that up to 6.63 trillion cubic feet (TCF) shale gas will be explored in GEECL’s Raniganj block. The shale gas mining will bring in an investment of Rs 15,000 crore ($2 billion) and will create further ancillary industries and generate thousands of new jobs for the local youth.”

It will also boost industrial activity by providing cleaner and cheaper energy and aid the transportation sector growth, he said, adding that this was in addition to a further investment.”

A similar lease will be signed with the Essar Group for shale exploration in the Durgapur region next week, the Chief Secretary said.

It is expected to generate over 5,000 jobs directly and thousands indirectly, with

an investment of up to Rs 7,000 crore.