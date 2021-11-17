Govt to provide jobs to 15,000 schoolteachers in two months: Minister

Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday said the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) would provide jobs to over 15,000 teachers at the upper primary level in the next two months, “once the court cases are resolved”.

“There are legal complications. The Calcutta High Court has intervened (in the recruitment process) and we are working as per the court’s order. It has given us three months’ time to resolve all grievances. Six of our government officers are listening to the grievances and resolving them one by one,” Basu said on the floor of the Assembly on Tuesday.

We will submit the list before the court. We are hopeful that under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, we will be able to provide jobs to around 20,000 teachers,” the education minister added.

The teachers had, of late, resorted to protests to press for recruitment.