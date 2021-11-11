Govt to identify those yet to be jabbed in house-to-house drive

The state government will soon begin a house-to-house campaign to identify those who are still yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19, in a bid to scale up its inoculation drive. A team of frontline workers would also be formed to ensure 100 per cent vaccination, said an order issued by the state health and family welfare department. The state has till date administered over 7.4 crore vaccine doses (including first and second doses) cumulatively.

“To ramp up the vaccination programme further, a house-to-house campaign may be undertaken to identify the beneficiaries who have not yet taken vaccine dose [s]. This can be done by forming a team of frontline workers,” read an order by the health department undersigned by Dr. Saumitra Mohan, IAS Mission Director (NHM) & Secretary Government of West Bengal. The state health department has issued instructions in this regard to all district administrations and district health officers. As per the plan, a special team will visit people and register all such beneficiaries, raise awareness and encourage people to get vaccinated.

” There are several bed-ridden people who have missed out vaccination since they are physically not capable of coming to the vaccination centres.This initiative will help in reaching the ultimate goal of 100 percent vaccination,” said a senior health official.