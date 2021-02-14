scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 13, 2021
Latest news

Govt to build flats on 400 plots for its staff

The housing project will have middle and high income group (MIG, HIG) flats and will be undertaken by the Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO). The flats will be given by lottery with a 99-year lease agreement.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
February 14, 2021 4:04:03 am
west bengal, west bengal government, west bengal flats for staff, Newtown action area, west bengal news, indian express newsAccording to sources, each building will have eight flats and a co-operative society to which the flats will handed over.

THE state government on Friday decided to handover 400 plots at Newtown action area II and III in Kolkata to government employees, including police personnel.

The housing project will have middle and high income group (MIG, HIG) flats and will be undertaken by the Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO). The flats will be given by lottery with a 99-year lease agreement.

The project will begin after the Cabinet Committee of the Industrial Infrastructure gives its approval in the next meeting.

Click here for more
https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

According to sources, each building will have eight flats and a co-operative society to which the flats will handed over.

For high-income buildings, the land area will be six cottah (1 cottah = 720 square feet) and five to four cottah for middle income.

Government employees with an income between Rs 30,000 and Rs 80,000 can apply for MIG flats and those above this threshold can opt for HIG flats.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement