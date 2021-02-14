Govt to build flats on 400 plots for its staff

According to sources, each building will have eight flats and a co-operative society to which the flats will handed over.

THE state government on Friday decided to handover 400 plots at Newtown action area II and III in Kolkata to government employees, including police personnel.

The housing project will have middle and high income group (MIG, HIG) flats and will be undertaken by the Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO). The flats will be given by lottery with a 99-year lease agreement.

The project will begin after the Cabinet Committee of the Industrial Infrastructure gives its approval in the next meeting.

According to sources, each building will have eight flats and a co-operative society to which the flats will handed over.

For high-income buildings, the land area will be six cottah (1 cottah = 720 square feet) and five to four cottah for middle income.

Government employees with an income between Rs 30,000 and Rs 80,000 can apply for MIG flats and those above this threshold can opt for HIG flats.