Govt steps up muslin revival with infra support to weavers

The West Bengal government is stepping up its efforts to revive the traditional muslin khadi weave with an ambitious package that would offer weavers infrastructural support and help artisans in enhancing their skills.

Called the ‘Muslin Project’, the initiative currently covers districts like Nadia, Murshidabad, Birbhum, Malda, Bankura, Burdwan, Hooghly, Howrah, Paschim Medinipur and North 24 Parganas.

The government has roped in 14,052 artisans for the project and is training them in spinning, pre-loom weaving, designing and dyeing so that they can ramp up their skills. As part of the programme, the state has constructed 26 common production centres and four Muslin thirthas, so that these artisans could work under a common workshed.

The weavers would also be supplied with 5,575 spinning wheels and 4,918 looms. The government would also construct 554 worksheds for the artisans. The products made by these artisans would be sold in outlets in different places and on an online portal that has been launched to boost the marketing of Muslin khadi.

The department is also working for the welfare of tribal women in the state who make dishes and bowls of Sal leaves for a living with its ‘Project Sal Leaf Plate’. These artisans face problems in marketing their products and at times are forced to sell goods at very low prices.

Under the ‘Project Sal Leaf Plate’, artisans have been given sewing machines, molding machines, etc. A ‘Center of Excellence’ has also been set up for these artisans wherein consumers would be able to buy sal leaf plates at reasonable prices. Over 30,000 artisans have benefited from this project.

The West Bengal Khadi & V.I. Board was set up by the Government of West Bengal under W.B. Act XIV of 1959 and took over the activities in April, 1960.