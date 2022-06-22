scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
Must Read

‘Govt to set up education panel to look into complaints’: West Bengal Education Minister

The panel will be set up on the lines of the state health commission, Basu said during a question and answer session in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
June 22, 2022 3:28:04 am
West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu (File)

State Education Minister Bratya Basu said the government is planning to set up an education commission to address people’s complaints against private educational institutes regarding school fees, infrastructure and quality of education.

The panel will be set up on the lines of the state health commission, Basu said during a question and answer session in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The education commission would be headed by a retired judge, said Basu.

He informed the House that a decision was taken in this regard during a Cabinet meeting recently and soon the matter would be placed for consideration in the state Assembly.

Best of Express Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...Premium
UPSC Key-June 21, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Education in India’ to ‘Hi...
Why PM Modi mentioned Abbas Ramsada in his blogPremium
Why PM Modi mentioned Abbas Ramsada in his blog
Eknath Shinde ko gussa kyun aata hai: Sidelined by Thackerays in Sena, go...Premium
Eknath Shinde ko gussa kyun aata hai: Sidelined by Thackerays in Sena, go...
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...Premium
Newsmaker | Eknath Shinde: No. 2 after the Thackerays, backer of BJP, MVA...
More Premium Stories >>
More from Kolkata

The education minister added that the state government does not intend to interfere in the functioning of private
educational institutes.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 21: Latest News
Advertisement