‘Govt to set up education panel to look into complaints’: West Bengal Education Minister

State Education Minister Bratya Basu said the government is planning to set up an education commission to address people’s complaints against private educational institutes regarding school fees, infrastructure and quality of education.

The panel will be set up on the lines of the state health commission, Basu said during a question and answer session in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

The education commission would be headed by a retired judge, said Basu.

He informed the House that a decision was taken in this regard during a Cabinet meeting recently and soon the matter would be placed for consideration in the state Assembly.

The education minister added that the state government does not intend to interfere in the functioning of private

educational institutes.