Already ailing, private buses face the brunt as women prefer free govt bus rides

Bus workers on different routes said the change in number of passengers was already visible.

With the BJP government’s free bus travel scheme for women rolled out earlier this month, the number of women commuters in private buses has reportedly declined, with private operators in Kolkata claiming a drop in daily collections.

The Joint Council of Bus Syndicate (JCBS), state’s oldest private bus union, claimed that a huge proportion of the state’s women commuters used to travel by private buses. However, the government’s pink ticket scheme has significantly brought this number down.

Since June 1, women can travel free of cost on all state-run buses in West Bengal operated by the WBTC, SBSTC and NBSTC.

Tapan Banerjee, president, JCBS, said: “We cannot comment on the government’s decision [to launch the scheme]… But our respected chief minister had said that buses are ‘gana paribahan’ (people’s transport). Buses help people travel longer distances at affordable prices. If we want to save the private bus sector, we have to think about that too…”