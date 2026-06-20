Already ailing, private buses face the brunt as women prefer free govt bus rides

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With the BJP government’s free bus travel scheme for women rolled out earlier this month, the number of women commuters in private buses has reportedly declined, with private operators in Kolkata claiming a drop in daily collections.
The Joint Council of Bus Syndicate (JCBS), state’s oldest private bus union, claimed that a huge proportion of the state’s women commuters used to travel by private buses. However, the government’s pink ticket scheme has significantly brought this number down.
Since June 1, women can travel free of cost on all state-run buses in West Bengal operated by the WBTC, SBSTC and NBSTC.
Tapan Banerjee, president, JCBS, said: “We cannot comment on the government’s decision [to launch the scheme]… But our respected chief minister had said that buses are ‘gana paribahan’ (people’s transport). Buses help people travel longer distances at affordable prices. If we want to save the private bus sector, we have to think about that too…”
He said the private bus sector was already reeling under financial issues.
“There has been no fare increase for buses and minibuses in the state since 2018. The last fare revision took place when Suvendu Adhikari was the state’s transport minister. The fare on the 24/1 route from Mukundpur to Howrah, a distance of around 24 km, was Rs 14 in 2018. Today it is Rs 16. Diesel prices are now close to Rs 100 per litre. We have suffered losses, and many private bus owners, drivers and conductors are facing difficulties.”
He said the union had submitted a 10-point charter of demands to the transport department last month and met the minister twice this week. They were hopeful for a fast resolution, he said.
Meanwhile, bus workers on different routes said the change in number of passengers was already visible.
Raju Das, driver of private bus number 208 operating on Kudghat Bus Stand to Burrabazar route, said the decline in the female passengers has affected their earnings.
“The last fare hike happened in 2021 after the lockdown. It went up from Rs 9 to Rs 10. Since then fares have remained unchanged. Now, women passengers are not showing up as much as before. It is causing us losses,” he said.
A driver of bus number 3D, which operates between Milk Colony, Belgachia and Behala Sakher Bazaar, said diesel prices have increased to nearly Rs 100 per litre, adding to the cost of operations.
Upendra Ray, a conductor of bus number 222 running between Behala Chowrasta and Bon Hoogly, said women earlier formed a major share of passengers on the route. “Earlier it was mostly women who crowded the bus. Now only around 60 to 70 women board in a day. Most ladies’ seats remain empty,” he said, adding that their daily collections have reduced.
“A trip from Behala Chowrasta to Bon Hoogly used to earn us at least Rs 800. Now it gets around Rs 600-700,” he added.
Women commuters also said they now notice less women travelling on private buses.
A college student who regularly travels on bus number 21/1 between Janakalyan and Exide said the change is visible during peak hours.
“Earlier it was difficult to get a seat during college hours as the buses remained crowded. Now I see less women travelling on the route,” she said.
Rakhi Modak, who travels on bus number 3D from Behala RK Dia to Paikpara More, also said the footfall has significantly reduced.
However, commuters also maintained that government buses are not available on all the routes, leaving several women passengers to continue relying on paid private bus rides. They sought government-run bus services on all routes in the city.
(Written by Subhosree Modak, who is an intern with The Indian Express)
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