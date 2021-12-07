scorecardresearch
Tuesday, December 07, 2021
Govt proposed municipal polls in phases by May: SEC to HC

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
December 7, 2021 5:20:03 am
The West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday said before the Calcutta High Court that the state government has proposed that elections to 111 municipal bodies be held by May, 2022 in six to eight phases.

The SEC in an affidavit submitted before a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj also stated that owing to paucity of EVMs, counting of votes cannot be held together.

The SEC affidavit said “the state government has proposed that the municipal elections may be held in 6 – 8 phases by May, 2022” and that the exact schedule will depend upon the COVID-19 situation and the schedule of secondary and higher secondary examinations.

