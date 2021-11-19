Did not recommend 25 for govt posts: Panel to Calcutta HC

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSCC) on Thursday informed the Calcutta High Court that it had not recommended the appointment of 25 Group-D staff members in state-run schools.

Earlier this month, some petitioners challenged the appointments, alleging that the panel had recommended the 25 people despite the expiry of its term.

In its affidavit in the High Court, WBSCC said the appointments were approved by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

The court directed the WBBSE president to submit an affidavit stating to clear the air by 3.30 pm Monday. It also directed WBSCCC and WBBSE to preserve all appointment-related documents till the case is disposed of.

On Wednesday, the court had directed the state government to stop the salaries to the 25 appointees.

The matter will be heard again on Monday.

In 2016, the state government approved the appointment of some 13,000 Group-D staff in state-run schools after the WBSCC drew up a panel of prospective employees.

The term of the panel expired in May 2019.