Govt plans to sell land to boost cash reserve

IN A bid to increase its cash reserve, the West Bengal government has decided to sell off its land across the state.

Recently, the state urban development and municipal affairs department published an order mentioning the conditions in which the lessee or assignee may apply for the conversion of land.

A senior state government official said, “Already proforma of form for the application given in the notification in which lessee or assignees may apply to lease land to freehold land. To do this conversion, the lessee has to pay a fee to the government. That is the income avenue for the government.”

He claimed, “These decisions have been made as the state exchequer has been running dry with the Centre stopping release of funds for several schemes and Bengal’s own revenues still unable to reach pre-pandemic levels.”

He also said, “The state’s income mainly depends on excise tax and tax on petrol, diesel. Now, after increasing the

transport fine, it was also giving an increasing amount of revenue. But, other than these three, all avenues are almost dry. So, state has to increase its own income.”

Earlier, the state government used to lease out land for commercial or residential purposes.

It has now decided on outright sale to realise the prevailing market price, something the long-term-lease route doesn’t allow.

Officials said the land parcels identified for auction were spread across the state.

According to sources, the process (for the e-auction) has started with a 10-acre plot near Chowbaga Road in Ward No. 108 of the Calcutta Municipal Corporation. Next, the state will auction land parcels spread over 5.5 acres in Alipore. The remaining plots are in Durgapur, Dankuni, Burdwan and several other places.

An official said the state government spends nearly Rs 28,000 crore annually to run its welfare schemes.

The state spends Rs 1,097 crore every month to run the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, which has been an additional burden on the exchequer since its launch in August 2021.

The Centre has stopped funds release for the rural job scheme citing alleged corruption, and for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (housing) and the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (village roads) over alleged rechristening of the schemes by the state.