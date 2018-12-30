WB govt plans ‘400 more buses’ for Gangasagar pilgrims

The transport department plans to operate additional 400 buses to ferry pilgrims to the Gangasagar Mela in January. On the occasion of Makar Sankranti every year, devotees from across the country and abroad take a dip at Gangasagar, which is the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal, and offer prayers at Kapil Muni Temple.

Last year, the transport department had operated 1,020 buses, while this year 1,420 buses will be made available. Confirming the same, transport minister Suvendu Adhikari said these buses will be operated by the West Bengal Transport Corporation and the South Bengal State Transport Corporation.

“The buses will be available from January 12 to January 17. From January 5, WBTC will operate buses to Namkhana on a regular basis,” an official said. Police sources said the transport department has also planned to keep 50 buses in reserve, which will be used if the available buses fail to meet the demand of the pilgrims. On January 15 and 16, these reserve buses will be used as per need. Helicopter services will also be available from Kolkata to Sagar Island from January 12 to 16, they said.

Steps have also been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the mela premises. Large generators will be kept for use as alternative power supply. The administration has been closely monitoring the work, which is expected to be completed by December 31.

Also, keeping the safety of the pilgrims in mind, a mega control room has been has been set up at the mela venue and additional cameras and LED screens have been installed.

“Extensive planning has been done to take care of all aspects from transportation to disaster management, including rescue, relief and search operations,” said a government official.