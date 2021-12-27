Government picks MPs, ministers for hospital Rogi Kalyan Samities

The West Bengal Government has announced the names of state ministers and members of Parliament (MPs) as chairpersons of the Rogi Kalyan Samity of different hospital.

According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on December 23, Cooperation Minister Arup Roy has been nominated as chairperson of Howrah District Hospital; MP Mahua Moitra of Krishnanagar District Hospital, MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of Barasat District Hospital.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Aroop Biswas has been nominated as chairperson of M R Bangur Hospital; Irrigation and Waterways Minister Saumen Kumar Mahapatra of Tamluk District Hospital; Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak of Asansol District Hospital.

Ruden Sada Lepcha and Amar Singh Rai will head Rogi Kalyan Samities of Kalimpong and Darjeeling district hospitals. Ruden Sada Lepcha is the MLA of Kalimpong and vice-president of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). A former MLA, Amar Singh Rai is the vice-chairman of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) and a central committee member of the BGPM.

Rogi Kalyan Samities (RKSs) were introduced in 2005, under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), to improve the functioning of public health facilities, increase participation and enhance accountability.