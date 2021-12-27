scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, December 27, 2021
MUST READ

Government picks MPs, ministers for hospital Rogi Kalyan Samities

🔴 Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Aroop Biswas has been nominated as chairperson of M R Bangur Hospital; Irrigation and Waterways Minister Saumen Kumar Mahapatra of Tamluk District Hospital; Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak of Asansol District Hospital.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
December 27, 2021 6:19:37 am
West Bengal Government, West Bengal Government news, Health and Family Welfare Department, West Bengal, Kolkata, West Bengal news, Kolkata news, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express NewsRogi Kalyan Samities (RKSs) were introduced in 2005, under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), to improve the functioning of public health facilities, increase participation and enhance accountability.

The West Bengal Government has announced the names of state ministers and members of Parliament (MPs) as chairpersons of the Rogi Kalyan Samity of different hospital.

According to a notification issued by the Health and Family Welfare Department on December 23, Cooperation Minister Arup Roy has been nominated as chairperson of Howrah District Hospital; MP Mahua Moitra of Krishnanagar District Hospital, MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of Barasat District Hospital.

Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Aroop Biswas has been nominated as chairperson of M R Bangur Hospital; Irrigation and Waterways Minister Saumen Kumar Mahapatra of Tamluk District Hospital; Labour Minister Moloy Ghatak of Asansol District Hospital.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Ruden Sada Lepcha and Amar Singh Rai will head Rogi Kalyan Samities of Kalimpong and Darjeeling district hospitals. Ruden Sada Lepcha is the MLA of Kalimpong and vice-president of the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM). A former MLA, Amar Singh Rai is the vice-chairman of the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) and a central committee member of the BGPM.

More from Kolkata

Rogi Kalyan Samities (RKSs) were introduced in 2005, under the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM), to improve the functioning of public health facilities, increase participation and enhance accountability.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Dec 27: Latest News

Advertisement