Govt officer, others ‘beaten up’ during inspection of house built under PMAY

Members of an inquiry team who went to inspect a house in Amata-1 block of Howrah district built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) were allegedly thrashed by the house owner, his son and daughter-in-law on Friday, said police.

Police said fisheries extension officer Somdatta Dasgupta and other officials accompanying him were beaten up, and the accused kept them confined after taking their mobile phones away. The officers were rescued by the Block Development Officer (BDO) and a team from Amta police station, they said.

Police said that they received a written complaint in this connection from inquiry team member Subhdeep Majumdar.

In his complaint, Majumdar stated, “When we went to Shankari Kaul’s house for verification at around 5:30 pm, her son and daughter-in-law abused us and she obstructed our work. When we tried to pacify them, they took away our mobiles and official documents. She held me by my throat. They beat us up and tore my clothes. She also beat up a woman officer who was with us and snatched her gold necklace.”

Demanding legal action against the accused, Majumdar wrote: “After the incident, we informed the Amata-1 BDO and sought his help. The BDO and my office colleagues rescued us. I request you to take necessary legal action.”

Criticising the ruling Trinamool Congress after the incident, leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari tweeted, “Shameful Government Official; who’s also a Lady, gets beaten up by TMC goons during Inspection for the PMAY-G Scheme. Kindly note that the Official correspondence mentions “PMAY-G” as “AWAS PLUS”. WB Govt is still reluctant to use the words – “Pradhan Mantri”. @girirajsinghbjp.”

The state government has formed a special task force to conduct verification of the houses constructed under the scheme.