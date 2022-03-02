Govt moves HC against order on CBI investigation

THE STATE government on Tuesday moved a division bench in the Calcutta High Court to challenge a single bench order that directed the CBI to probe the alleged illegal appointment of assistant teachers in class 9 and 10 in state-run schools.

The bench of Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Ajoy Kumar Mukherjee accepted the petition. The court is likely to take up the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

On Monday, a single-judge Bench of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay ordered a CBI probe into the matter and said the investigation should be conducted under the supervision of a joint director of the CBI and a preliminary report be submitted by March 28.

Earlier, the court had cancelled the appointment of six assistant teachers in Murshidabad, noting that they were illegally appointed following a recommendation of the West Bengal School Service Commission. It has also directed that the salaries of the illegally appointed teachers be stopped immediately.