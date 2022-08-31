scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Govt in talks with industries to boost tourism in state: Supriyo

The minister also slammed the BJP for allegedly using central agencies against opposition parties in an attempt to topple government in various states.

Tourism minister Babul Supriyo in Kolkata on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal tourism minister Babul Supriyo on Tuesday said the state government was holding talks with various industries to boost tourism in the state, particularly during the Durga Puja celebrations.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of an event in Kolkata, Supriyo said, “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is serious about the tourism sector. She has formed seven sub-groups. We have categorised the sub-groups to improve each sector. We are also focusing on religious, cultural and heritage tourism. We are holding brainstorming sessions to come up with innovative ideas.”

He said that Bengal was the fifth most visited state in the country by domestic tourists and ranked seventh when it comes to international visitors.

“We have to improve this as we have the potential. The UNESCO has included Kolkata’s Durga Puja on the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. We are trying to utilise this to try and do something around the festival. We would appeal to hotel and restaurant industry to come up with 10- or 15-day tour packages during Durga Puja. They may also offer similar packages during Gangasagar Mela. This would definitely give thrust to the tourism sector,” said Supriyo at a session organised by the Hotel and Restaurant Association of Eastern India (HRAEI) in Kolkata.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

HRAEI president Sudesh Poddar appealed to the minister to come up with a single-window platform to help hotels and restaurants acquire licences without hassle.

More from Kolkata

The minister also slammed the BJP for allegedly using central agencies against opposition parties in an attempt to topple government in various states. “From West Bengal to Delhi and from Maharashtra to Telangana, the BJP is using agencies,” he said.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 04:38:11 am
Next Story

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Put on record steps taken to stop illegal mining in Chakki riverbed

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War, dies aged 91

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement