Govt hikes salary of para-teachers effective March

The state government on Monday announced a hike in the salary of para-teachers, with effect from March 1, 2018. Addressing a convention of para-teachers at Netaji Indoor Stadium, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said, “Our government had promised to increase the salary of para-teachers. Today, we are making the announcement that the salary of para-teachers in the primary stage will be now Rs 10,000 from Rs 5,954. The salary for higher primary para-teachers will be now Rs 13,000 from Rs 8,186.”

The minister also announced that from now onwards, appointments of para-teachers would go up to 30 per cent from the current 10 per cent.

He also appealed to para-teachers to not move courts against the state government at the drop of a hat and asked them to hold discussions with officials if they face issues.

“Do not file so many petitions in courts. There is no reward in doing so. We believe that the solution lies in holding discussions with the government. Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses every issue and is sympathetic towards everyone. But she turns into an iron lady when unjustified demands are raised. We want the academic environment in schools, colleges and universities to remain peaceful,” he said.

