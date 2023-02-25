scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Govt cancels notice on UG admission via centralised portal

In the earlier notification on February 22, the state higher education department said students can make use of that portal for online admission from the 2023-24 session.

The revised order, however, mentioned no time frame to launch the new process. (Express Photo)
Two days after announcing that students will use a centralised portal for admission in colleges and universities in West Bengal at the undergraduate level, the government on Friday cancelled that notification and said “preparatory steps” are being taken to make a move in that direction.

In the earlier notification on February 22, the state higher education department said students can make use of that portal for online admission from the 2023-24 session. The revised order, however, mentioned no time frame to launch the new process.

Currently, students use websites of individual colleges and varsities for online admission. The state government was thinking of launching a centralised portal as there have been repeated allegations of corruption in the admission process at the undergraduate level in the past few years.

Indicating that the department will not reverse the decision to go for a centralised admission portal system, the new notice said preparatory steps are being adopted on the issue.

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 05:07 IST
