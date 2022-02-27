Govt arranging safe return of students stuck in Ukraine: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said that her government was arranging the return of students who are stuck in war-torn Ukraine. “Our government has set up a dedicated Control Room at Nabanna for helping the students & people from Bengal stranded at Ukraine,” Banerjee tweeted on Saturday.

“So far, request for 199 persons from West Bengal, stranded at Ukraine sent to Ministry of External Affairs, GOI requesting their early safe return. Resident Commissioner Office, West Bengal at New Delhi is coordinating,” she added.