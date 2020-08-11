Governor writes to chief minister ‘Bengal govt deprived farmers of Rs 8,400 cr under PM scheme’

The Governor in his letter claimed that 70 lakh farmers could have benefited in the state if it had been implemented. (File)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday accused the state government of not implementing the Centre’s PM Kisan Scheme in West Bengal. He wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressing his displeasure and claimed that farmers have so far been deprived of Rs 8,400 crore under PM Kisan scheme due to the state government’s failure.

He also took to Twitter on Monday and said: “Due to inactions and failures @MamataOfficial Farmers in WB have so far been deprived of Rs 8,400 Crores benefit #PMKisan.”

He further wrote: “Farmers across the country have received about Rs 92,000 crore so far, and those in Bengal got nothing.”

“While each farmer all over the country has so far received Rs. 12,000, our farmers have been denied of this legitimate right on account of insensitivity and confrontational stance of the State Govt. I have flagged the issue to you and the administration severally,” read a portion of Dhankhar’s letter to CM.

Calling it a “cruel joke” and “historic injustice” on farmers, the Governor asked the government for “immediate amend”. He added that the state government was only required to identify the farmer families so that they could avail the benefits of the scheme.

“I fail to understand why this has not been done by the State Govt. This is unfortunate lapse, painfully harmful of the interests of the farmers. Under the PM-Kisan, so far the farmers in the country have received about Rs. 92,000 crores and no amount has come to our State. This calls for soul-searching,” he wrote.

