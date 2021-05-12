Bengal: Governor to visit Sitalkuchi tomorrow

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Cooch Behar district’s Sitalkuchi area on May 13 as part of his efforts to take stock of the post-poll violence situation in the state.

The Governor on Tuesday tweeted, “Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar will be leaving Kolkata by BSF Helicopter on May 13 to visit post-poll unprecedented violence-affected areas @MamataOfficial #Sitalkuchi and other places in Coochbehar to connect with sufferers.”

During the fourth phase of the Assembly elections on April 10, four people were killed outside a polling booth in Jorpatki village in Sitalkuchi when Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel on election duty opened fired at a crowd that allegedly tried to snatch their weapons. Unidentified gunmen shot dead another voter the same day in a different area in Sitalkuchi.

Violence was reported from the area on May 2 after the election results were declared. The governor has repeatedly asked the Mamata Banerjee government to take action against those responsible for such violence.

On Monday, Dhankhar said people of Bengal were being made to pay with their livesvoting. “The situation that arose out of post-poll violence is worrisome. I will be visiting the violence-hit areas in the state,” he added.

The Governor also said the state administration had not yet responded to his request for arrangements for his visit. “If your vote becomes a cause of your death or property destruction, if it leads to arson, then that signals the end of democracy,” he added.

The TMC on Tuesday criticised him for planning to visit Sitalkuchi. “At a time when the violence has stopped in the state and the situation has become normal, the governor decides to visit violence-hit areas. We strongly condemn this move by the governor,” said TMC MP Saugata Roy.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh, however, welcomed Dhankhar’s decision.