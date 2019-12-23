Governor to JU: Go ahead with special convocation or face action

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI) West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI)

A day after the Jadavpur University’s Executive Council (EC) decided to defer its special convocation scheduled to be held on December 24, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar termed the EC’s resolution illegal and invalid and asked the authorities to go ahead with the programme.

The Governor, who is also the Chancellor of state-run universities, on Sunday evening wrote to JU Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das and asked him to organise special convocation and ignore the EC resolution, failing which there will be serious consequences.

Invoking his powers under provisions of Section 17 of the Universities Act, Dhankhar turned the EC’s move as illegal and said the decision-making body had no power to act in the way it did.

“Vide your communication dated December 21, 2019, you have referred to me as Chancellor of JU following resolution taken by the Executive Council in its meeting of December 21, 2019. It was informed that the ‘Convocation Programme’ of December 24, 2019, as decided earlier was deferred… I thus invoke the power reposed in me as Chancellor in terms of proviso to Section 17 of the Act,” Dhankhar wrote in his letter.

After consideration, the Governor concluded that the EC has no powers to cancel the special convocation, the letter added. “Such a resolution of the EC thus cannot be acted upon. As Vice-Chancellor you are obliged to proceed ahead ignoring this EC resolution dated December 21, 2019,” the letter read.

“Please note that any disregard entails serious consequences for the concerned. It should be noted that… the Convocation date has to be with the approval of the Chancellor and Chancellor presides over the Convocation,” the Governor further wrote.

Earlier in the day, Dhankar took to Twitter to state the new law prevented “free, fearless access to chancellor”.

