Governor targets Mamata again: ‘She applauded House disorder’

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday criticised Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claiming that she had applauded disorder in the House on the inaugural day of the ongoing Budget session in the state Assembly while speaking at her party event on Tuesday.

The Governor said that he was virtually subjected to a “gherao” by the state ministers and the ruling TMC MLAs in the Assembly on Monday when he had to cut short his inaugural speech and table it instead. “There can be no justification to sanctify, much less applaud, ‘gherao/blockade’ of Guv in the hallowed precincts of august WBLA.” “Reflect !! Where are we heading ! and Why ! Hon’ble CM applauding What ! “Disorder” in House ! We all need to work to blossom democracy,” the Governor said in a tweet. He also attached a video of the chief minister’s speech.

On Tuesday, Banerjee praised her women MLAs for requesting the Governor to read his inaugural speech in the House amid protests by BJP MLAs.

Dhankhar later asked Speaker Biman Baneejee to meet him in the next three days.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, “The governor faced protests by BJP MLAs on the first day of the Assembly but he decided to overlook it and put the blame on TMC MLAs who only requested him to complete his customary budget speech. He is deliberately targeting the ruling party. The tweet also reveals his nexus with the BJP. It also indicates his original plan to leave the Assembly midway without completing the procedure. However, women MLAs of TMC didn’t allow that to happen.”