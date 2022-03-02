Governor targets CM again, says not following constitutional norms

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday targeted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for “not following constitutional norms”. Speaking to reporters outside former Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy’s residence at Lake Road, Dhankhar said, “I am working in overdrive to secure constitutional compliance of the government. The constitutional duty of the chief minister under Article 167 is to make available information on what the government performed for about two years to the Governor. The media has not been able to ask a worthy question to the chief minister, who labels the wildest of allegations against me inside and outside the state.”

Accompanied by his wife, Dhankhar paid a courtesy visit to Roy’s residence on Tuesday.

“I have been noticing a complete disregard of rules of business framed under the Article 166 of the Constitution over the last two years. The issue was flagged by me on several occasions in a very focused manner. Painfully and surprisingly, no affirmative action has been taken,” he said.

Meanwhile, state chief secretary HK Dwivedi called on Dhankhar at Raj Bhawan in connection with the issue of summoning of state legislative Assembly on March 7 in pursuance to February 28 cabinet decision.

A few days ago, the Governor had accepted the state Cabinet’s decision to summon the Assembly Session at 2am on March 7. However, the government later clarified that it was a “typographical error”.

“A Cabinet decision was sent to me yesterday in which they sought to summon the Assembly on March 7 at 2 pm. While bestowing my utmost attention to the Cabinet decision, I found transgressions of rules of business. The chief secretary has been called upon to put in writing his response. As and when the response comes, the matter will be addressed by me in the true spirit and essence of the Constitution. My purpose is to make the Constitution work and see that the government follows constitutional rules,” he said.