Governor slams home dept response to his queries on law & order situation

IN A fresh salvo, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday targeted the state government over the state home department raising questions over statistics on crime and highlighting law and order issues posted by him on social media.

Dhankhar took to social media highlighting a letter through which he has sought response from the additional chief secretary (home) within a fortnight.

He also highlighted that his letter to this effect to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee generated no response.

“Accusatory tweets @HomeBengal qua Governor factually untenable and beyond justifiability. Flagged Issue @MamataOfficial. Still non responsive. These unfortunate transgressions are actionable. Targeting Constitutional head indicative of bureaucracy in ‘political captivity.” Dhankhar tweeted on Saturday.

“Such emasculation, capitulation and politicisation of police @WBPolice and bureaucracy @MamataOfficial unfortunate and augurs ill for democracy.. South response from ACS Home on tweets @HomeBengal as such affront to constitution & rule of law can neither be overlooked nor condoned,” he wrote in another tweet.

On Saturday, the Governor wrote to the state government stating that “Home Department, Government of West Bengal in its tweet been both accusatory and defamatory mode qua the constitutional head.”

In his letter Governor wrote ‘ ..the tweets response of the home department that is ex facie confrontational to the office I hold … The sequence of events leave no manner of doubt that the actions of the Home Department, for which direct responsibility lies with ACS home, are defamatory and actionable in law….’

“Enormity and seriousness of the matter calls for action at my end. I deem it expedient to seek the response of ACS home on lapses and untenable premises of the tweets as indicated above. ACS home may be directed to send his response within a fortnight,”’the Governor wrote in the letter.

The Governor also shared a letter written to the CM on October 7, where the Governor stated that he has got the ‘alarming data’ on crime as monthly reports from commissioners of five divisions. He asked the chief minister to ‘take proper action against those engaged in this horrendous act and direct forthwith withdrawal of Home Department input in public domain’ the letter urged.

The matter started when on October 6, Governor tweeted statistics of crime in the state of the month of August 2020 where he highlighted 223 rapes and 639 kidnappings. Thereafter the state home department through its twitter handle dubbed the statistics as ‘not based on any official report data or information’.

On November 19 after an explosion in a factory in Malda which killed five people, the Governor tweeted ‘Anguished at deaths in reported blast that ripped establishment apart in Sujapur area of Malda district. According to SP five killed and five injured. Time @MamataOfficial to proactively contain illegal bomb making and ensure professional non partisan investigations @WBPolice’

The state home department was quick to respond on its Twitter handle ‘The Malda Sujapur plastic factory accident today is related to manufacturing process issues and has got nothing to do with illegal bomb making, as suggested non- responsibly by some quarters.’

Earlier the Governor took on the state government on various issues and was seen highlighting it in social media. Trinamool Congress leaders on their part were also seen dubbing him as a “spokesperson for BJP.”

