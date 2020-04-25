Governor slams handling of pandemic: ‘Cover-up will lead to painful results’

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also accused the Chief Minister of practising appeasement politics. (Express/File) Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar also accused the Chief Minister of practising appeasement politics. (Express/File)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government of failing to contain the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, and alleged she was impeding the work of inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) that are in the state to take stock of the situation.

“How worrisome — ours is the only state where central teams whose only role is affirmative and in aid of the state, are made to face unwholesome scenarios — in all other states it was seamless,” Dhankhar wrote, not mincing words in a 14-page letter. “Your cover-up ‘mechanism’ would lead to very painful results. Banning of mobile phones inside Isolation wards is a case in point. Time to reveal the real picture so that our fight against the coronavirus may be enhanced and sharpened.”

The Governor told Banerjee she cannot run the state like her “fiefdom”, and said she had adopted a “street fighter approach” and an “accusatory mode” to cover up “monumental failures” by series of “blunders”. He also accused her of having scant regard for the Constitution.

Dhankhar’s latest remarks came a day after he sent a five-page letter to Banerjee, alleging that she was violating the Constitution. The letter was written in response to one by the Chief Minister in which she reminded Dhankhar that he had been “nominated” to his post. Banerjee also accused him of “consistent interference” in the state administration.

In the evening, the Governor repeated his remarks from the letter in a special message to the people of the state. He also gave an account of his run-ins with the state government since April 20.

In Friday’s letter, Dhankhar claimed that people were suffering untold miseries while the media was being muzzled. He added that health warriors were stressed, and human rights of those not from the Trinamool Congress had been almost suspended.

Dhankhar said real-time action and effective governance were the need of the hour.

The Governor also criticised the Chief Minister’s “unconstitutional confrontationist mode” against him and the Centre, saying it is “indicative of ‘law unto oneself’ or ‘stand alone’ approach”. This was antithetical to democracy, he added.

“Your strategy to be in accusatory mode be it Governor or Central Government, emanates from your failure to handle diligently COVID-19 crisis and other burning issues before the people who are in deep distress,” wrote the Governor. “Recent violent incident at Baduria in District North 24 Parganas over food supply is only a tip of the iceberg of the looming problem. I know the mismanagement of COVID-19 combat is virtually in incremental mode given your unfortunate stance to be ‘law unto oneself’ and to be in a bravado mode of collision. State cannot be run like a ‘fiefdom’. It has to be in accordance with the Constitution, for which you have scant regard.”

Dhankhar urged Banerjee to disable her “political antenna, shun confrontationist approach, and be in action mode”.

The Governor also accused the Chief Minister of practising appeasement politics.

Elaborating on the state government’s failures, the Governor said West Bengal was heading towards a catastrophe and claimed the healthcare system was being ignored, COVID-19 cases were being “denied and suppressed”, tests were not being conducted honestly, and frontline workers did not have quality protective gear.

Dhankhar asked the state to prepare itself for “financial prudence to meet the expenditure for the unavoidable, rather existential, needs of the immediate future”.

Questioning the government’s handling of finances, Dhankhar criticised Banerjee for taking to the streets to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act a few months ago, and alleged her government had used public money to advertise her opposition to the law.

“A history of sorts, though unwholesome, was created when you for days in a row took to streets, virtually abandoning governance, to sustain the anti-CAA movement,” he added. “I had cautioned you that this was contrary to your oath. Crores of rupees were used from the state exchequer for advertisements supportive of your political stance. Such diversion of public funds has been called by many as ‘loot of the treasury’. Actions of all concerned, including yours, are under scanner before me for way forward. Hon’ble Calcutta High Court is seized of the matter and there is injunction.”

Before signing off, the Governor told Banerjee that he was neither a “rubber stamp nor a post office”.

“Your actions are antithetical to the core values of the Constitution,” Dhankhar said. “Your constant refrain ‘Governor is nominated’ is an affront to Dr Ambedkar and founding fathers of our Constitution, men and women of eminence and learning who in their sagacity and wisdom provided for this constitutional office. Governor is appointed and not nominated. He is neither a ‘rubber stamp’ nor a ‘post office’. He has to discharge functions and perform duties of great consequence.”

