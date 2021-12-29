Governor seeks details on lateral entry of consultants in state govt departments

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought details of the process of recruitment of senior consultants and consultants in several departments of the state government stating that he has inputs that the mechanism “has all trappings of extending favoritism and patronage.”

Recently, the state government put up advertisements calling for applications from professionals and retired professionals for lateral entry as senior consultants and consultants for 50 posts in various departments. The age limit is 35-70 years.

“WB Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has sought from CS @MamataOfficial details about medhanism and modalities for engagement of Senior Consultants/Consultants in view of worrisome inputs that indicated mechanism is opaque and has trappings of extending favouritism and patronage.” the Governor tweeted on Tuesday. The Governor also attached portions of a letter he sent to the state government in this regard.

“This refers to the notifications relating to the engagement of Senior Consultants/Consultants published by the Department of Personnel & Administrative Reforms on November 26, 2021.

Serious issues have been raised from several quarters regarding this matter in respect of the lack of transparency, accountability and modalities of the selection process of these consultants…” the letter read.

“The mechanism provided in the said notifications is opaque and in disregard to judicial pronouncements. There is widespread apprehension that by such a mechanism administration is sought to be packed by “patronage appointees”. There are some alarmingly disturbing inputs that need not be indicated for the moment,” the letter said.

‘Prescription for mode of selection. in the notification is thus: “G. Mode of Selection: Selection of the Candidates would be through Personality Test. It may also be noted that in case the number of candidates is high, the State Government may, for the purpose of interview, shortlist the candidates on the basis of qualification, areas of specialisation and experience of the candidate including nature of duties discharged, kind of exposure, awards won and such other criteria as may deem fit in the context of the requirement of the particular assignments. Decision of the authority will be final and binding in this regard,” the letter highlighted.

“The declared selection mechanism is ex facie subjective, sketchy and arbitrary and does not appear to be fair, equitable on account of absence of specific details relating to this in the public domain,” the Governor said in the letter.

“The Governor is trying to do things that are not in his purview. Everyday, he speaks on some issue or the other. He is doing this for publicity. The state government is taking in consultants as per law,” said TMC spokesman Kunal Ghosh.