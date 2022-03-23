Governor says ‘horrifying violence’, Mamata says remark ‘unwarranted’

Following the death of eight people in Birbhum’s Rampurhat, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday asked Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to refrain from making “unwarranted statements”.

The strong reaction from the chief minister came hours after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hit out at the state administration over the Birbhum incident, which he described as “horrifying violence and arson orgy”.

Governor said in a tweet, “Horrifying violence and arson orgy in Rampurhat, Birbhum indicates (the) state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. Already eight lives lost. Have sought urgent update on the incident from (the) Chief Secretary. My thoughts are with the families of the bereaved.”

“I have emphasised on several occasions that we cannot allow the state to be synonymous with violence culture and lawlessness,” Dhankhar said in a short video message.

In a letter to the Governor, Banerjee wrote, “It pains me that you have chosen an unfortunate incident which occurred in Rampurhat on 21.03.2022 that resulted in loss of precious lives, to pass sweeping and uncalled for comments on the law-and-order situation in the state. The state government is saddened at the loss of lives and has taken immediate steps not only to take action against the local police officers posted in the sub-division but has also formed an SIT to investigate the cause of the incident. 10 persons have so far been arrested.”

Meanwhile, the incident triggered a war of words among political parties, with the opposition BJP and the CPM accusing the state government of trying to hush up the matter.

A team of BJP MPs from West Bengal led by state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday to apprise him of the situation.

The Union Home Ministry has sought a report from the state government on the incident within 72 hours.

Joint Secretary-level officers from the Union Home Ministry will visit Bengal soon, Majumdar said after meeting Shah.

He also called for the immediate resignation of the chief minister who also handles the Home department.

Also moving the Calcutta High Court over the incident in Birbhum, the BJP has filed a PIL demanding CBI and NIA probe into the incident and compensation for the kin of the victims. The court is likely to hear the matter later this week.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikary tweeted. “Law & order in a rapid freefall in WB.”

CPM State secretary Mohammad Salim said,“Again they will form an SIT under the same person, Gyanwant Singh. Again a minister will visit the spot but who will take the responsibility for the deaths? Attempts are being made to suppress the incident,” Salim said.

However, the ruling TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “The deaths due to the fire incident in Rampurhat is unfortunate. But it has got nothing to do with politics. It is a local conflict.”