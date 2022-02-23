West Bengal Governor returns files on financial statements

GOVERNOR JAGDEEP Dhankhar has returned files on financial statements for 2022-23 to the state government, saying that his approval on the same could be considered only after state Legislative Assembly is summoned.

In multiple tweets on Tuesday, Dhankhar said, “Files seeking Guv approval for Annual Financial Statement for 2022-2023; Supplementary Estimates for 2021-22, Supplementary Grants for 2021-2022 and Budget Grant 2022-2023 remitted back as could be constitutionally considered only after assembly is duly summoned.”

The Governor added that the financial matters would only be addressed after the state Cabinet decides to summon the assembly and issue a publication of notification in the Kolkata Gazette for the same. “After receipt of Cabinet Decision to summon assembly & publication of Notification in Kolkata Gazette, these financial matters will be addressed,” tweeted Dhankhar.

Meanwhile, sources said the Budget session of the West Bengal Assembly is likely to begin on March 7 and the state budget is scheduled to be placed in the House the next day. The Budget Session was delayed by a month due to elections to the 108 civic bodies on February 27, they added.