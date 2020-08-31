Governor responds to TMC poster: ‘Main bhi hoon na’

Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

Days after the TMC unveiled a poster featuring CM Mamata Banerjee with the message “Main hoon na” (I am here), Governor Jagdeep Dhankar retweeted it and said the government and he should work together for people’s welfare.

He called on the state administration to work with his office for the development of the state. Main Hoon Na is the title of a 2004 Shah Rukh Khan movie.

“My response to Main hoon na, Main bhi hoo na [I am also here]. In the true spirit of the Constitution in togetherness we both as constitutional functionaries will work for betterment of the state and mitigate untold woes of people,” Dhankhar tweeted.

The Banerjee-led government and the governor have crossed swords on several occasions in the past.

Relations between the two have been tense for a long time, with allegations and criticisms being made by both the sides over different matters of governance.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.