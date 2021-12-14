Governor replies to TMC: All agencies should work engage in tandem

GOVERNOR JAGDEEP Dhankhar on Monday wrote to TMC MP and spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, saying that in a federal polity, all agencies – central and state – need to “engage in tandem…”

In reply to a letter by Ray, the Governor wrote, “It is difficult to subscribe to your thought process reflected in your communication dated 13.12.2021 on the BSF issue, the same being untenable, both from legal and fact situation perspective.”

The Governor added, “On national security issues, there is need to yield to the primacy of national interest and security ignoring partisan considerations. In federal polity, all agencies, central and state. need to engage in tandem and togetherness.

The TMC has been criticising the Governor over his communication to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her opposition to extension of the BSF’s jurisdiction.

Director General of BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh called on Dhankhar in New Delhi on Monday.

In a tweet, the governor said that Singh, during the meeting with him, indicated that all efforts are being made to generate seamless coordination with the West Bengal Police.

”DG @BSF_India Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh today called on Governor WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at New Delhi and indicated that all efforts are being made to generate seamless coordination @WBPolice @MamataOfficial & there will be due focus on its lawful role and security of borders,” said Dhankhar.