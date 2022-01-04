Governor now red-flags appointment of human rights panel chairman

GOVERNOR JAGDEEP Dhankhar on Monday questioned the appointment of former Calcutta High Court justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya as chairman of the state human rights commission.

This comes after leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari made several complaints against Bhattacharya’s appointment. After that Governor tweeted again and sought clarification from the government.

Dhankhar tweeted, “WB Guv Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar finding that the communication from LOP @SuvenduWB a member of the Committee was never considered by it and it is not apparent who judgementally determined it, has flagged issues for response @MamataOfficial.”

The state government has been at loggerheads with the Governor over the Howrah municipality bill. Dhankhar recently sought to “confer with” Advocate General regarding details of the bill. Recently, the Governor also raised questions about the appointment of the state Lokayukta.

A committee recommends the appointment of a new chairman of the Human Rights Commission. It is the responsibility of the Governor to seal that recommendation. As a result, the appointment process for the post of chairman of the Human Rights Commission is not finalised unless the Governor gives the green signal.

After a meeting held on the appointment of the human rights panel chairman, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly Biman Banerjee said he hoped that the Governor would agree to the recommendation. Suvendu Adhikari was not present at the meeting.