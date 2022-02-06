Governor now questions appointment of state information commissioners

Keeping up his attack on the Trinamool Congress government, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has now questioned the recommendation for the appointment of former director general of police (DGP) Virendra and retired assistant chief secretary Naveen Prakash as state information commissioners. Sharing a note he sent to the state government on December 6 on social media, the Governor alleged that he hasn’t yet received a response to it.

“WB Guv awaits response to issues flagged on Dec 6 in views of flaws & disregard of Supreme Court directives in recommendation seeking appointment of retired DGP Virendra IPA 1985 @IPSAssociation & retired ACS Naveen Prakash IAS 1987 @IASAssociation as Information Commissioners,” the Governor tweeted on Saturday.

“Govt seeks appointment of Ex DGP Virendra now Chairman WB Police Recruitment Board & Ex ACS Naveen Prakash now Pr Adv (Infrastructure) as Information Commissioners. Recommendation flawed in view of Supreme Court directives Response sought on Dec 6 awaited,” he added.

Dhankhar also shared a recorded statement where he says, “…the recommendations examined by me were not in conformity with directives imparted by Honourable Supreme Court. In that situation I sought response. Response is still awaited despite two months passed.”

In an indication that the continuing war of words with the Governor had reached a flashpoint, the chief minister recently told media persons that she had blocked Dhankhar on Twitter claiming she was disturbed by his tweets criticising her government.

Later, chairing an administrative meeting in Kolkata, which was beamed live by some media networks, the CM pulled up the Purba Medinipur SP asking him if Dhankhar was talking to him personally over the phone. She further told him that he need not feel under pressure from the Governor.

The note to the state government, which the Governor shared along with his latest tweet, read, “It is gathered from the applications that people from various walks of life with credentials, law and the services – IAS, IPS, IFS, academics, judicial services etc has responded to the advertisement for appointment of State Information Commissioner of West Bengal Information Commission.”

“The Minutes made available indicated thus—- ‘After pursuing respective biodata, it was seen tha Shri Virendra, IPS (retired) EX — DGP, West Bengal and Shri Naveen Prakash, IAS (Retd), Ex—Additional Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal, fulfil the criterion for appointment as State Information Commissioner’…” the note stated.

“Other than this reflection, the Minutes do not advert to any other aspect. Neither the minutes, nor the recommendations can be reckoned to conformity of the binding directives of the Honourable Supreme Court on the point.

“The premise in the Minutes that Shri Virendra…Shri Naveen Prakash…fulfil the criterion for appointment as state information commissioners cannot be reckoned as part of any evaluation in as much as such situation obtains for other applicants as well. There is no finding recorded in the Minutes other than (that) the recommendees ‘fulfil the criterion’” the note further read.

“In this premise, all information in the light of the above be made available at the earliest,” the Governor wrote at the end of the note.