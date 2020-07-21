Governor meets Shah in Delhi, talks ‘alarming’ situation in Bengal

The visit from the Governor came days after a BJP delegation had urged him to look into. (File) The visit from the Governor came days after a BJP delegation had urged him to look into. (File)

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and apprised him of the “alarming” situation in the state.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan said the Governor discussed several matters related to the state in his hour-long meeting with Shah.

“He found it expedient to discuss with the Home Minister alarming cliff-edge governance situation in the State from the perspective of his constitutional obligations. According to Dhankhar ‘the governance in the state has been cause of concern and worry for about a year’. Non-responsive stance of the government is most unfortunate,” read the statement.

the law-and-order situation of the state and submit a report to the Centre. “Worrisome and dangerously deteriorating law-and-order situation, targeting political opponents, and the highly partisan role of police were also discussed. The role of police leaves much to be desired and focused that it was high time exemplary action was taken against senior police officials who act in disregard of the conduct rules,” it said.

The Governor also discussed the Covid-19 situation, and the alarming rise in cases in the past few weeks.

“Governor Dhankhar shared his concern with the Union Home Minister at the alarming Covid-19 situation with figures of Covid-19 deaths and positive cases rising to a higher level day by day and abysmal lack of health facilities to suffering people, both Covid and non-Covid. People are in a state of deep worry at this grim scenario,” the statement added.

Corruption and practice of nepotism in cyclone Amphan relief distribution also figured in the discussion. “Governor Dhankhar indicated that the relief rather than benefiting the needy and entitled persons was unashamedly siphoned to the members of the ruling party, giving widespread unrest as also violence. State has taken no steps in law to deal with this monumental corruption. Cover up of this has been mere eyewash in the media,” said the Raj Bhavan.

Dhankhar also spoke of the “politicisation of higher education” and the role of Vice-Chancellors.

