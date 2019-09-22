Governor meets JU V-C, says will work on wholesome environment for students

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Jadavpur University (JU) Vice Chancellor Suranjan Das and Pro-Vice Chancellor P K Ghosh at AMRI Hospital on Saturday, and said he would work with students, faculty and management to provide wholesome environment for education of students.

Das and Ghosh fell ill following a ruckus on the JU campus on Thursday, during which Union minister Babul Supriyo was heckled and gheraoed by the students. Later on Saturday evening, both of them were discharged from the hospital.

Dhankhar, who is also the Chancellor of Jadavpur University, arrived at the hospital around 10 am and had spent 25 minutes at the hospital, interacting with both the professors.

A statement issued by Raj Bhavan said, “West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar called on the Vice Chancellor of Jadavpur University Prof. Suranjan Das and Pro-VC of JU Prof Pradip Ghosh, who are presently in the AMRI Hospital in Dhakuria. He spent time with them to enquire about their health and also conferred with the doctors on their condition. Fortunately, neither of them received any injury and were satisfied with the treatment.”

The statement added, “The VC indicated that he looks forward to the support of the Chancellor in restoring normalcy in the University. The Chancellor indicated that as guardian he will engage into all out effort to interact with the students, faculty and the management, so that the university is put in the growth trajectory and wholesome environment for education is available to the students who are the future of the nation.”

The Chancellor greatly appreciated the stand of the V-C that he will organise an interaction with the faculty members in the near future and the Chancellor looks forward to such an interaction with optimism, the statement further said. University Registrar Snehamanju Basu said the Governor spoke to Das and wished him speedy recovery. “The Governor told the Vice-Chancellor that we will have to work together for excellence of the university,” she said.

R K Dutta Ray, superintending physician, internal medicine of the hospital told reporters, “Both were admitted with high blood pressure and anxiety-related problems. But they are far better now. The Governor asked me how they were keeping and told me not to release them till they were fully fit.”

In the afternoon, State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee also met the V-C and Pro-V-C at the hospital. “I came here to visit them on the chief minister’s direction to stand beside the authorities, teachers and the students,” said Chatterjee.

Das and Ghosh had to be hospitalised on Thursday evening after they complained of “headache, vertigo, palpitation and nausea”, a medical bulletin issued by the hospital said.