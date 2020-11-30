Governor may soon ask TMC to prove majority in Assembly: BJP MP

BJP leader Saumitra Khan

BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Sunday claimed that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar may soon call on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking her to prove her party’s majority in the West Bengal Assembly. The remark from Khan came days after heavyweight TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari resigned from his ministerial posts and TMC MLA Mihir Goswami joined the saffron camp.

“The way TMC MLAs are leaving the party, the Governor may all of a sudden ask the Chief Minister to prove majority. There is a possibility as several ministers in the Mamata Banerjee Cabinet are ready to switch over to the BJP,” claimed Khan, who was speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of a programme in Jalpaiguri.

Reacting to Khan’s remarks, veteran TMC MP Saugata Roy said “BJP leaders like him (Khan) know nothing about the Constitution and its provisions.”

“How can Khan know that the Governor will make such an unconstitutional move? An elected government cannot be treated this way and the overwhelming majority of MLAs are with the Chief Minister.

The TMC has the support of 218 legislators in the Assembly,” said Roy.

The ruling TMC in Bengal had been trying its best to keep its flock together, as several key leaders, including party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, have, of late, openly aired their grievances against the dispensation.

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh alleged that leaders of the ruling party are now being forced to leave the party.

“December appears crucial for TMC as the party is facing extinction, with leaders abandoning the ship. The TMC leadership lacks the courage to expel anyone. It has not been able to expel Suvendu Adhikari,” Ghosh said.

With PTI inputs

