West Bengal: Governor gives assent to SC/ST (Identification) Amendment Bill

Newly-appointed West Bengal Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose on Thursday gave assent to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Identification) Amendment Bill, 2022, unlike his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar who was accused by the ruling TMC of holding on to such bills.

The state Assembly had in September passed the Amendment Bill, seeking to insert a provision in the West Bengal Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Identification) Act, 1994 regarding “appeal against refusal to issue certificate”.

The insertion is a provision of appeal against cancellation, impounding or revocation of caste certificate to be dealt with by the district magistrate or the additional DM in the districts and by the commissioner, Presidency division, in Kolkata.

A Raj Bhawan statement on Friday said: “Dr C. V. Ananda Bose, Governor, has been pleased to Assent to The West

Bengal Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Identification) (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Bill provides for the provision of Appeal against cancellation, impounding or revocation of caste certificate to be dealt with by the District Magistrate or the Additional District Magistrate in the districts and by the

Commissioner, Presidency Division, in Kolkata District.”

Quoting a verse from Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore’s ‘Gitanjali’, Bose described the Bill as a “measure addressing the poorest and lowliest and lost”.

“I see this as a measure which addresses the poorest and lowliest and lost described by Gurudev Tagore in Gitanjali,” the Governor was quoted as saying in the

statement.

Gitanjali is a collection of poems by Tagore, the English translation of which earned him the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1913.

The manner in which the new Governor gave his assent to a pending bill comes in stark contrast with his predecessor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee government. The Trinamool Congress had accused him of holding on to several bills and delaying giving his assent.