Governor gets Z+ security after ‘life threat’ alert

Following an alert from central intelligence agencies about a “life threat” to newly-appointed West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, his security has been upgraded to the highest category of Z+, official sources said.

It is learnt that before becoming the Governor of West Bengal, Bose was a member of the central team that visited West Bengal on a fact-finding mission in 2021 to probe allegations of post-poll violence in the state after the Assembly elections.

The Z+ category is the highest grade of security cover, where trained commandos provide security.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been entrusted with the task, they said.

A contingent of 25-30 armed personnel will provide security cover to Bose in shifts whenever he travels to any part of the country.

His predecessor, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, had a Z category cover of the CRPF during his stint in West Bengal.

A retired 1977-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, Ananda Bose had served in several senior positions.

Soon after his name was announced for the Governor’ post in November, he said as the Governor his relationship with the state government would be “more administrative” in nature rather than “political”.