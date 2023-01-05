scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

Governor gets Z+ security after ‘life threat’ alert

A contingent of 25-30 armed personnel will provide security cover to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in shifts whenever he travels to any part of the country.

A retired 1977-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, Ananda Bose had served in several senior positions. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Governor gets Z+ security after ‘life threat’ alert
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Following an alert from central intelligence agencies about a “life threat” to newly-appointed West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, his security has been upgraded to the highest category of Z+, official sources said.

It is learnt that before becoming the Governor of West Bengal, Bose was a member of the central team that visited West Bengal on a fact-finding mission in 2021 to probe allegations of post-poll violence in the state after the Assembly elections.

The Z+ category is the highest grade of security cover, where trained commandos provide security.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been entrusted with the task, they said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
UPSC Key- January 4, 2023: Why you should read ‘Collective Responsibility...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
On ‘encroached’ Railway land in Haldwani, 4,000 families, 3 g...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Honoured by Pravasi award, not upset for being sent back from airport: Dh...
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years
Rajouri attack: Shop owner who took on militants used rifle after 24 years

A contingent of 25-30 armed personnel will provide security cover to Bose in shifts whenever he travels to any part of the country.

His predecessor, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, had a Z category cover of the CRPF during his stint in West Bengal.

A retired 1977-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, Ananda Bose had served in several senior positions.

More from Kolkata
Advertisement

Soon after his name was announced for the Governor’ post in November, he said as the Governor his relationship with the state government would be “more administrative” in nature rather than “political”.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-01-2023 at 04:39 IST
Next Story

BJP delegation meets Governor, seeks ‘free & fair’ panchayat elections

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close