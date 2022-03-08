West Bengal: Governor fails to make speech as BJP MLAs protest in House

Unruly scenes were witnessed on the first day of the budget session in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday when opposition BJP legislators staged a protest amid sloganeering against the recent “violence” during the civic body elections in the state.

The BJP MLAs, who blamed the ruling Trinmool Congress (TMC) for the civic poll violence, did not allow Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to deliver his opening speech and protested near the well of the House.

When the Governor tried to walk out of the Assembly, the ruling party MLAs stopped him, making a request for reading out at least one line from the speech. The BJP alleged that the TMC government closed all the gates of Assembly to stop the Governor.

After nearly an hour of logjam, the Governor at last read out the first and the last lines of the budget speech so as to table the speech in the House.

As per the schedule, the Governor entered the assembly after paying homage to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s statue. The opposition MLAs moved to the Well of the House and started protest soon after the national anthem was played.

Even as Dhankhar repeatedly requested the opposition MLAs to let him read out his speech, they continued to raise the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ slogans. Soon after, the Governor spoke with Speaker Biman Banerjee, telling him that he wanted to move out of the Assembly building.

Then, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee and their other Cabinet colleagues requested the Governor to not leave without reading out the speech. The ruling party MLAs nearly gheraoed the Governor in a bid to stop him from walking out of the House.

Despite repeated requests from the Speaker and Governor, BJP MLAs continued their agitation.

Meanwhile, the Governor called Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari, requesting him to let the proceedings of the session continue.

Adhikari, however, refused to do so.

Nearly an hour later, the Governor agreed to read only the first and the last lines of the speech so that it could be tabled and the session started.

Soon after, the Governor walked out of the Assembly with the CM and Speaker accompanying him.

Also, the CM went to the Raj Bhavan for “thanking” the Governor. “I must thank him because he read at least one line from his speech so that the budget session could be started,” she said earlier.

“What happened in the Assembly today was unprecedented. The BJP does not believe in democracy. They are losing everywhere and disrupting the democratic process. I am really shocked and disheartened. But at last, he read out the speech and people and democracy won.”

Adhikari said, “The CM rightly said that it was an unprecedented incident. In the legislative assembly of West Bengal, the Governor was never heckled in the assembly by women MLAs of the ruling party at the behest of the CM. She will have to take responsibility for the whole incident.”

“The situation in West Bengal demands that Article 356 should be imposed. But we cannot take decision on this and it will be decided by the Governor,” he added.

Later in the evening, BJP MLAs marched towards Raj Bhavan and met with the Governor. After the meeting, Adhikari said, “We advised the Governor to lodge an FIR against ministers like Chandrima Bhattacharya, Shashi Panja, Becharam Manna among others who physically heckled the Governor.”