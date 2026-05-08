Governor dissolves West Bengal Assembly amid Mamata refusing to resign as CM

Governor R N Ravi dissolved the West Bengal State Legislative Assembly with effect from May 7 after completion of its term, according to an official notification. The order stated: “In exercise of the power conferred on me by sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby dissolve the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal with effect from 07th of May, 2026.”

The current Assembly was constituted in May 2021 after the Trinamool Congress, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, returned to power for the third consecutive term in the state.

The new government in West Bengal will be sworn-in on May 9, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, at the Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkata at 10 am and it is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and top NDA leaders.