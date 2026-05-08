Governor dissolves West Bengal Assembly amid Mamata refusing to resign as CM

Governor R N Ravi dissolved the West Bengal State Legislative Assembly with effect from May 7 after completion of its term, according to an official notification. The order stated: “In exercise of the power conferred on me by sub-clause (b) of Clause (2) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I hereby dissolve the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal with effect from 07th of May, 2026.”
The current Assembly was constituted in May 2021 after the Trinamool Congress, under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, returned to power for the third consecutive term in the state.
The new government in West Bengal will be sworn-in on May 9, the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore, at the Brigade Parade Ground, in Kolkata at 10 am and it is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and top NDA leaders.
However, confusion over the formation of the new government began after outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she would not resign after her party, the TMC, was defeated by the BJP in the Assembly elections.
She alleged that the elections were “stolen by manipulating electronic voting machines”.
“We have not been defeated. I have not been defeated. I will not resign. There is no question of me going to Lok Bhavan. In this election, the BJP and the Election Commission played a dirty game…They forcefully grabbed votes,” Banerjee had said at a press conference on Tuesday, a day after the results were declared.
Banerjee lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari by over 15,000 votes in Bhabanipur.
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“I was assaulted inside the counting centre. They hit me in my belly and on my back. I was not allowed to enter. My agent was also not allowed to enter. If such atrocities were committed against me, imagine what happened to other candidates,” said Banerjee.
Alleging EVM manipulation, Mamata Banerjee said, “How can EVMs have 90 per cent and 95 per cent battery during counting? We have all the proof.” She also said that the Trinamool Congress was planning action against the BJP and the Election Commission. “We have an action plan which is being prepared. But we can’t share that with you now,” she said.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More