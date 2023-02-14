West Bengal Governor Bose relieves principal secretary of duties

Governor CV Ananda Bose has relieved his principal secretary Nandini Chakravorty of her duties as a new team is being constituted, sources in Raj Bhavan said on Monday.

Chakravorty was appointed as the principal secretary to then Governor La Ganesan (additional charge) on August 18, 2022. She continued to hold the post after Bose took oath as the Governor of West Bengal, replacing Ganesan, on November 23 last year.

Former governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who had frequent confrontations with the Mamata Banerjee-led government over several issues, had also formed a team of his choice to run the day-to-day business at Raj Bhavan.

Before being appointed as the principal secretary to the governor, Chakravorty, a 1994-batch IAS officer, was looking after the state’s Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources Department.

Bose, in his first statement issued since his appointment in the state, had said on Saturday that his motto will be to uphold the Constitution of India and promote the welfare of the people of Bengal.

The West Bengal BJP unit has been alleging that the principal secretary to Bose was misleading him and that was why the Governor had been soft on the state government. Leader of Opposition in state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari had alleged that Chakravorty was sent to the Raj Bhawan as a state government agent to “execute the hidden political agenda of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”

The BJP leaders had also accused the Governor of not giving due importance to their complaints against the ruling party and following the diktats of the state government.

Adhikari said on Monday, “The Governor is coming back on track. This is a good sign.”

However, there was no reaction from the Trinamool Congress over the issue.