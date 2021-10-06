Governor agrees to administer oath to Mamata tomorrow

ACCEPTING THE request made by the state government, West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday announced that he would administer oath to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as a member of the state Assembly on October 7.

“Governor WB Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar would administer oath/affirmation to the elected members to the WBLA, viz., MAMATA BANERJEE, JAKIR HOSSIAN and AMIRUL ISLAM at the premises of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly on 7 October, 2021 at 11.45 hours,” the Governor tweeted.

Later, Dhankhar also informed that the time of oath-taking ceremony has been changed from 11:45 am to 2 pm.

“Earlier @itspcofficial had indicated ‘pl administer oath of 3 elected members on 7th October 2021 at 11.45 a.m.’ and after issuance of order has sought “Kindly allow to administer oath at 2 p.m. instead of 11.45 a.m.” Now oath will be administered at 2 PM at WBLA by Governor WB,” read another tweet.

The Governor’s response came a day after state minister Partha Chatterjee informed that the state government has requested him to come to Assembly on the said date to administer oath to Mamata Banerjee.

The request from the state government was made after it was learnt that Dhankhar had withdrawn Speaker Biman Banerjee’s power to administer the oath of office to MLAs.

In reply to the state government’s request, the governor said that once the bypoll result was published in a notification and brought to his notice, he would make a decision.

Banerjee won the Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll by a huge margin of 58,835 votes and broke her own record from the constituency set in 2011. The TMC bagged two other Assembly seats of Jangipur and Samserganj on Sunday.