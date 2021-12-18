Governor again seeks all records linked to Pegasus probe committee by today

In another letter to Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday asked him to provide by Saturday the entire record leading to the formation of a state inquiry panel to probe the Pegasus snooping case.

The state government constituted the two-member panel led by Justice (retired) M B Lokur by a notification on July 26. The Supreme Court on Friday stayed all proceedings of the panel.

Dhankhar claimed that he was provided with incomplete information about the notification. “In the matter there has just been no communication. No documentation, prior or post Pegasus July 16 (sic) Notification was ever made available for consideration of Governor…” he tweeted, adding that only the notification was shared with him.

In a letter shared by Dhankhar on his official Twitter handle, he said he had on Wednesday sought documents related to proceedings resulting in the notification.

“As there was not even acknowledgment, much less compliance, a final opportunity was afforded,” read the letter.

“What was sought was available record and the same ought to have been made available to the constitutional head. This incomplete and selective input is not bonafide and not appreciated. In categorical terms it was indicated both on Dec 06 and Dec 15 that ‘all connected proceedings in this behalf resulting in issuance of the Notification’ be made available,” wrote Governor.

On October 27, the Supreme Court constituted an expert committee after media reports suggested that Pegasus software was used to hack phones of several people for surveillance.