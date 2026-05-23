Government to introduce new recruitment policy in next Assembly session: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal recruitment policy may see major changes as the state plans a new hiring framework focused on transparency.

Written by: Atri Mitra
2 min readKolkataMay 23, 2026 02:18 PM IST
West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari said the government has asked Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation to make a special audit of the areas to ensure that electricity to all illegal constructions or buildings without a proper building plan is disconnected permanently.File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
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West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Saturday that the state government will introduce a new recruitment policy in the next Assembly session.

Speaking to reporters at the Rozgar Mela in Kolkata’s Sealdah area, the chief minister said the image of the state has been damaged owing to corruption in recruitment for public jobs during the tenure of the previous dispensation.

CM Adhikari said, “You know that West Bengal has become infamous. Teacher appointment corruption, re-appointment corruption… 26,000 teachers, education workers’ job cancellation. The state has suffered a lot in the matter of recruitment.”

The chief minister also said that the double-engine government in West Bengal will walk on the path shown by the Centre in the recruitment for railways, paramilitary forces, and in various fields, adding that the carbon copy of the OMR sheet of the written examination should be provided to every candidate.

As part of the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide 10 lakh jobs, income fairs (Rojgar Mela) are being organised in different parts of the state. More than 51,000 people were given employment letters on Saturday from these fairs.

Atri Mitra
Atri Mitra

Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain. Experience  Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express. Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news. Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions. Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal. Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla. Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent. Education Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting. Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University. Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur. Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More

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