Government to introduce new recruitment policy in next Assembly session: Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Saturday that the state government will introduce a new recruitment policy in the next Assembly session.

Speaking to reporters at the Rozgar Mela in Kolkata’s Sealdah area, the chief minister said the image of the state has been damaged owing to corruption in recruitment for public jobs during the tenure of the previous dispensation.

CM Adhikari said, “You know that West Bengal has become infamous. Teacher appointment corruption, re-appointment corruption… 26,000 teachers, education workers’ job cancellation. The state has suffered a lot in the matter of recruitment.”

The chief minister also said that the double-engine government in West Bengal will walk on the path shown by the Centre in the recruitment for railways, paramilitary forces, and in various fields, adding that the carbon copy of the OMR sheet of the written examination should be provided to every candidate.