Filmmaker Goutam Ghose named new Sheriff of Kolkata after 5-year vacancy
Kolkata revives a colonial-era tradition as filmmaker Goutam Ghose is appointed Sheriff for 2026. Succeeding the late Mani Shankar Mukherjee, Ghose joins a list of icons like Sunil Gangopadhyay and Chuni Goswami in this prestigious, ceremonial role at the Calcutta High Court.
National Award-winning director, actor, and music director Goutam Ghose has been appointed the new Sheriff of Kolkata for 2026, after the post remained vacant for five years. Sources indicate that Ghose received the official appointment letter Friday.
The Sheriff of Kolkata is an apolitical, honorary position held for a one-year term. The Governor of West Bengal makes the appointment from a panel of three distinguished citizens recommended by the Calcutta High Court. While the Sheriff maintains an office and staff within the High Court building, the role is ceremonial and carries no executive powers.
Although The Indian Express reached out to Ghose for comment, he has not responded. Sources suggest that the exact date for his formal induction is still being finalised.
Ghose, who has famously steered clear of active politics throughout his career, has been a pillar of the city’s cultural landscape. Since 2024, he has also played a key role in overseeing the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).
The Sheriff post was last held by acclaimed author Mani Shankar Mukherjee in 2019. He passed away in February 2026. Ghose joins an illustrious list of former Sheriffs from the world of arts and sports, including actors Basanta Choudhury and Ranjit Mallick, poet Sunil Gangopadhyay, and legendary sporting icons like cricketer Pankaj Roy and footballer Chuni Goswami.
The office of the Sheriff dates back to the British era. In 1775, James Macrabey became the first to hold the title. Historically, the Sheriff served as the executive arm of the judiciary, responsible for the safe custody of prisoners and the seizure of goods. By the mid-1800s, these powers were gradually stripped away, leaving only the ceremonial role that exists today.
Kolkata and Mumbai remain the only two Indian cities to preserve this historic post. Notable milestones in the office’s history include Manekji Rustamji becoming the first Indian Sheriff in 1873 and singer Suchitra Mitra becoming the first woman to hold the post in 2001. The position remained vacant from 2020 to 2025.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More