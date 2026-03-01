Filmmaker Goutam Ghose named new Sheriff of Kolkata after 5-year vacancy

National Award-winning director, actor, and music director Goutam Ghose has been appointed the new Sheriff of Kolkata for 2026, after the post remained vacant for five years. Sources indicate that Ghose received the official appointment letter Friday.

The Sheriff of Kolkata is an apolitical, honorary position held for a one-year term. The Governor of West Bengal makes the appointment from a panel of three distinguished citizens recommended by the Calcutta High Court. While the Sheriff maintains an office and staff within the High Court building, the role is ceremonial and carries no executive powers.

Although The Indian Express reached out to Ghose for comment, he has not responded. Sources suggest that the exact date for his formal induction is still being finalised.