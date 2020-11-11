Good show in Bihar will help BJP in Bengal: Dilip

Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday exuded confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would return to power in Bihar, and claimed that it would benefit the party in next year’s Bengal elections.

Although the final results were yet to be declared as counting looked set to drag late into the night, the NDA was ahead in 123 of the state’s 243 seats. The BJP was engaged in a close contest with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) over who would be the single-largest party.

“It is true that the electoral fight is really tough in Bihar and going to the wire. But I am confident that the BJP-led NDA will win and form the state government in Bihar,” Ghosh told reporters.

He added, “We are very much focused on West Bengal, and the party’s central leadership is very serious about the upcoming election. However, every election is different. But our success in Bihar will help our party immensely in Bengal. Our workers are fighting day and night against the TMC government here. Their hard work will definitely bear fruit,” the state BJP chief added.

There was no immediate reaction from the TMC on the Bihar results.

State Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury said, “BJP’s tactic of using [Asaduddin] Owaisi sahab’s party in the Bihar elections has succeeded to an extent. All secular parties should be alert about vote-cutter Owaisi sahab.”

